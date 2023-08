CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Various law enforcement agencies are taking part in a training in Charleston Harbor on Friday morning.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department tell News 2 that it is mandatory training for national certification.

Many pedestrians walking on the Ravenel Bridge reached out to News 2 with concerns after seeing a large law enforcement response on Drum Island and in the harbor.

Training appeared to include a mock boating accident among other scenarios.