MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement agencies gathered with community members across the Lowcountry gather Tuesday night for the annual National Night Out.

National Night Out is an annual community event held by agencies nationwide to enhance police-community partnerships.

The annual event has been celebrated in 16,000 communities nationwide. Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Police Department, Yemassee Police Department and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are just a few of the many agencies that participated locally.

Lt. Rick Carson with DCSO says his team looks forward to the event every year.

“The community needs to be able to know us – know who we are and what we do,” Lt. Rick Carson with Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said.

Community members had a chance to mingle with local deputies over food, games, and K-9 demonstrations.

Yemassee Police Department says they saw record attendance at their 8th annual National Night out Tuesday night.

While most agencies celebrated National Night Out on August 1, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the Isle of Palms Police Department will celebrate later this month.