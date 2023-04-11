FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — Officials on Folly Beach are adding extra personnel to their beaches over the spring break week.

Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath said it is normal for the department to increase law enforcement presence during special events and holidays, but they are making a few changes following the shooting at the Isle of Palms that left five people injured.

Chief Gilreath said there has been more communication, cooperation, and information-sharing between his department and other outside agencies in the wake of the shooting.

He also said the department has become aware of a large beach gathering that is planned for later this week.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel referenced a flier circulating social media during a news conference on Tuesday alongside Gov. Henry Mcmaster and Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett.

“Just yesterday I received a request from the Chief of Folly Beach to provide assistance for an event that was located on social media that says BYOB (bring your own booze) and BYOG (bring your own gun),” said Keel. “I will tell those who are organizing this event now, this behavior will not be tolerated.”

Chief Gilreath also told News 2 his department is taking all information they receive about potential gatherings very seriously.

“We have gotten information on different social media platforms posts — all that stuff is being vetted and we are going to prepare like it’s going to happen out here too,” said Chief Gilreath. “I think that’s the most prudent thing to do.”

News 2 also reached out to Sullivan’s Island leaders about beach security following the shooting on Isle of Palms.

Town officials said they have beach patrol and additional law enforcement in anticipation of more people out on the beaches. They also pointed out their ordinance that requires a permit for gatherings of 10 or more people on the beach.