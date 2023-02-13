CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement and prosecutors are taking lessons learned during the holocaust to help inform the decisions they make today, especially during difficult times.

Businesswoman and philanthropist Anita Zucker and her family sponsored bringing a program, “What You Do Matters,” to Charleston – the training looks at law enforcement and the roles they found themselves in Nazi Germany during World War II.

Zucker’s parents were holocaust survivors.

“This program, from what I understood, and what I’ve seen today, shows the slippery slope of not paying attention, not being mindful,” said Ninth Judicial Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson.

During the training, a police officer and a prosecutor talked about how Hitler and the Nazis came to power legally, and then slowly changed the laws in Germany over time, allowing them to work alongside law enforcement. Many of whom were not even Nazi party members, who eventually helped gather and kill millions of people in the Holocaust. It’s a warning about an important law enforcement role.

“Kind of the role that we have as law enforcement professionals is defending our Constitution and in defending people’s rights and people’s humanity,” said Capt. Tim Tomczak, Raleigh Police Department.

Once the Nazi killing machine began, 20% of police in Germany were willing to kill people, and another 60% were willing to help facilitate killings. The other 20% of police would not take part in the killings. They did not face any repercussions. They didn’t even lose their jobs for doing the right thing.

Solicitor Wilson said she believes the lessons learned can apply to their work today.

“I thought that what it would do would go hand-in-hand with our race equity work, and trying to ensure fairness in our prosecutions. And that’s what I saw here today; how even people with good intentions can be led down a path if we’re not mindful,” said Solicitor Wilson.

Monday’s training was one of three different locations across the country undergoing the same type of training.