CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement training near the Medical University of South Carolina prompted 911 calls to public safety officials on Friday morning.

Witnesses reported seeing several uniformed officers around the area with what appeared to be firearms in hand.

MUSC officials told News 2 that the Charleston Police Department was conducting training at Ashley Hall School on Rutledge Avenue at the time.

“The presence of role-players prompted (several) 911 calls to Public Safety and Consolidated Dispatch, said public safety in a notification to the campus. “There is no threat to the MUSC campus.”

The Charleston Police Department said some of their officers responded to the campus after a call at MUSC regarding “people with guns” came in, but the officers determined that it was training.

It appears there was a miscommunication in alerting the public about the training. News 2 is working to learn more.