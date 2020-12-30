Law enforcement training vital in responding to domestic violence calls

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement officers prepare themselves every day for calls like the kind officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to on Tuesday, which could have life or death repercussions. But what going into training to help make sure people stay safe?

“Before you become a police officer, you go through training on many different topics. One of the most dangerous things you learn about is how to handle a domestic violence call,” explained Brian Bennet, an instruction with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in Columbia.

Bennet said he focused his career on domestic violence issues, and how to better respond to those types of incidents. He now teaches various techniques at the academy.

“The first understanding [I] would give our cadets is that the reason domestic violence is so dangerous is because when you understand that if someone is willing to hurt their intimate partner, they’re willing to harm just about anyone else,” he said.

And he says it’s a very common call. “Law enforcement officers will probably respond to one, if not more, domestic calls every day that they’re at work,” he said.

When responding to a domestic violence call, “the first thing we have to do is teach them about safety. Gather as much information as they possibly can about the domestic violence call they’re going to.”

Then, he said the officer work to restore order and gain control once they have arrived on scene. Because an abuser uses control over his or her victim, Bennett said officers will attempt to separate the couple.

“As long as the disputing parties can see each other, they will continue to be antagonistic. But more importantly, our abusers can use verbal and nonverbal communication to intimidate the victims,” he said.

Once the parties are separated, the situation may be able to be diffused and the investigation into what happened can begin.

“Abusers don’t want to be controlled,” said Bennett. “They don’t want people telling them what to do and they will take extreme measures to prevent law-enforcement from doing our job.”

Bennett said it’s best to get out of an abusive situation before it requires calling 911. If you need assistance, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).