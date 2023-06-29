CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement agencies in South Carolina are teaming up to increase patrols and keep people safe on the roads and in the water this holiday weekend.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are spreading awareness about their “Target Zero” campaign which is aimed at having zero deaths on the roads or waterways.

To help accomplish that goal, law enforcement will be increasing their patrols ahead of Independence Day weekend and reminding everyone to never drink and drive, speed, or drive distracted – and to remember to always wear a seatbelt.

SCDNR will perform free boat inspections throughout the Lowcountry so you can have your boat checked for safety, for free, before getting out on the water. They typically hold inspections at boat ramps from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

Highway Patrol said they see more drivers who drink and drive during summer holiday weekends and expect to increase patrols on the roadways.

Law enforcement officials say they want you to enjoy the weekend and the holiday but ask that you do it safely. They say you should plan and prepare ahead of time, like ensuring you have a safe ride to and from your destination.

“We want you to have a good time but have a plan in place. If you’re going to consume alcohol, have a designated driver- no matter the amount. We get wrapped up in the amount too many times, and unfortunately, not many people know how much they can have,” said Trooper Nick Pye with SCHP.

“If you’re going to operate a boat this weekend, have a designated driver in place.”

Highway Patrol also says that the Fourth of July weekend also marks the midway point in their 100 deadliest days of summer.