Law enforcement uses active threat drills to bring safety to schools

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Local law enforcement is working with schools in Dorchester District Two to keep students safe.

South Carolina state law requires two active threat drills to take place each year, but schools like Fort Dorchester High School are doing five of these drills each year.

School officials say it’s a way to get students to prioritize these active threat drills like fire drills.

“You think that kids are going to goofy and they are going to do things that are going to be silly but in every shooter drill or every lock down drill that I’ve done, the kids take it very seriously.” Preston Giet, Director of Security, Dorchester School District Two

Dorchester District Two requires each school to have an active shooter drill within the first 30 days of school.