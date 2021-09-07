Law firm says Alex Murdaugh resigned after it was discovered he misappropriated funds

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina man whose wife and son were both found shot to death at a property in Colleton County is being accused by his former law firm of misappropriating funds.

In a statement from Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick PA (PMPED), they say Murdaugh resigned on Friday, September 3rd and that he was no longer associated with them.

“His resignation came after the discovery by PMPED that Alex misappropriated funds in violation of PMPED standards and policies. A forensic accounting firm will be retained to conduct a thorough investigation. Law enforcement and the SC Bar have been notified by PMPED. This is disappointing news for all of us. Rest assured that our firm will deal with this in a straightforward manner. There’s no place in our firm for such behavior. Due to the ongoing investigations into these matters and client confidentiality, PMPED cannot comment further at this time. We encourage any client with questions to contact our offices regarding their file.”

Alex Murdaugh was airlifted to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday after officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said he suffered a superficial wound to the head on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville.

A spokesperson for the family said he was expected to survive. A family attorney, and Murdaugh’s brother, Randy, said Alex was attempting to change a tire on the side of the road when a car pulled up and fired. That information, though, has not been confirmed by SLED.

Alex released a statement on Monday saying he planned to resign from the law firm and seek rehab.

“The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret,” he said in the statement. “I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.”

The law firm was started by Randolph Murdaugh in the town of Hampton more than 100 years ago, according to the practice’s LinkedIn page.

“PMPED’s lawyers have served the local communities as solicitor of South Carolina’s 14th Judicial Circuit for eighty-six years and, for over seventy years, represented the members of the Palmetto Electric Cooperative,” the law firm stated, boasting its South Carolina roots.

PMPED’s website went dark Monday afternoon with only the message ‘This website is temporarily unavailable’ after news broke that Alex Murdaugh announced he would be resigning from the firm.

Murdaugh told 9-1-1 in June that he discovered the bodies of his wife and son after they had been shot to death on the family property in the Islandton Community of Colleton County.

A death certificate for Paul Murdaugh confirmed he had been shot once in the face and once in the chest, while the certificate for Margaret has yet to be released.

The bodies were found near a dog kennel more than a half-mile from the house. Investigations related to both the double homicide and Alex Murdaugh shooting are ongoing.