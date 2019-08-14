Lawsuit claiming Boeing employees hung noose at black co-worker’s desk dropped

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal lawsuit claiming Boeing employees hung a noose at a black co-worker’s desk has been dropped.

Boeing began investigating the incident in March of 2019 after a noose was found hanging in the North Charleston facility where the 787 jetliners are manufactured.

The leadership team encouraged employees who may have had information about the incident to come forward.

Boeing officials later identified the individual responsible for hanging the noose, which many call a racially charged symbol.

“This individual’s actions are a violation of our company’s values and behaviors, and as a result, this individual is no longer with the company,” said Brad Zaback, vice president and general manager of the 787 Program. “We do not tolerate actions that undermine our core values.”

Court records show lawyers for Curtis Anthony and Boeing last week signed a document agreeing to dismiss the case. That document also said Anthony cannot bring the same claims in a new lawsuit.

Anthony filed the lawsuit back in June, about three months after the nylon noose was found at the North Charleston plant.