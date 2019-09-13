Lawsuit claims special needs student sexually assaulted 2 students

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A complaint has been filed against the Orangeburg Consolidated School District claiming a special needs student allegedly sexually abused two other special needs students at Edisto High School.

The incidents are said to have happened under the care of teachers and school officials.

Attorney Justin Bamberg filed the lawsuits on behalf of the families of each student alleging that the minor special needs students were sexually abused on multiple occasions earlier this year, while in school, by a classmate who suffers from severe intellectual disabilities.

The victims and parents are not being identified because the victims are minors.

The complaint alleges negligence, gross negligence and negligence against the school district and its employees.

According to the complaints, one of the special needs students who were abused was not to be left alone while on campus. However, it stated the student was left alone as he went to the bathroom and the perpetrator followed him into the bathroom and committed several sexual acts against his will.

It also states a substitute teacher was in place during much of the time period when the incident took place and that the students were not properly monitored.

Bamberg said the students who were sexually abused suffered bodily injury, pain and suffering and mental anguish following the assaults.

He said the student responsible for the assault was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.