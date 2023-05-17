CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Attorneys are releasing new details about a lawsuit that was filed after a deputy killed a mother and her two daughters in a car crash on Mother’s Day in 2022.

The crash happened more than year ago, but the family says it still feels just as painful, like it happened yesterday.

“My mom hurting, I hurt, my brother hurt, Randall hurt, the family is hurt. The whole community is hurt because of this,” the brother of one of the victims, Eric Dantzler said.

“I go to the grave site every week and make sure everything is intact, it’s really hard,” the mother of one of the victims, Betty R-Simmons said.

Stephanie Dantzler, Shanice Dantzler Williams and Miranda Dantzler Williams were killed by Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier.

Pelletier allegedly hit their car, while responding to a broken-down car call, going at a high rate of speed and without her lights or siren on.

“We want justice,” Dantzler said.

That’s what lawyers are helping them get.

Wednesday morning the family’s attorneys gave more details about the lawsuit they’re filing against Pelletier, the other officer in the car, the sheriff’s office and Charleston County.

“Normally a lawsuit marks the beginning. The start of unproven allegations and undisputed claims. This is not that lawsuit,” one of the family’s attorneys, Richard Hricik said.

Lawyers say they’ve uncovered several facts about Pelletier they plan to use in the family’s defense.

“Pellitier’s training record was riddled with problems. She struggled with geography, she struggled with her driving, yet was always given an acceptable grade,” Hricik said.

Along with Pelletier’s GPS data, which lawyers say wasn’t written in the crash report.

“So, what was done with this GPS data? Why wasn’t it anywhere? What wasn’t it in the official report?” Hricik asked.

Now, without this accountability, the family and their lawyers say they’re afraid other lives will be lost, if changes aren’t made in the county.

“It was not time for Charleston County and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to take responsibility. It’s not time to put these families through more,” Hricik said.

News 2 did reach out for a comment, but a Charleston County spokesperson said they don’t comment on ongoing litigation.