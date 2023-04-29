IRMO, SC (WCBD) – The Lowcountry, more so Mt. Pleasant went three for four on Saturday in state championships in boys and girls lacrosse.

The Landsharks of Oceanside Collegiate won the school’s first lacrosse state title defeating neighbor Lucy Beckham 12-6 in the first matchup of the day.

The LB boys pulled away in the second half to repeat as state champs over Christ Church for a second year in a row, 20-13.

Both Wando squads, the girls and boys were looking to repeat as well.

Thanks to some late heroics by goalie Brooke Gentry as the horn sounded, the Warrior girls won a thriller over JL Mann 15 to 14.

In the night cap, the perfect four for four Saturday wasn’t meant to be.

The Wando boys fell to Nation Ford by a final of 13-10.