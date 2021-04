MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of Josh Surratt, the lead pastor of Seacost Church, announced Sunday that he has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The family made the announcement in a Facebook post stating that he came down with COVID-19 last week and began to struggle with the symptoms over the last few days.

The church celebrated the Easter holiday with in-person and virtual services on Sunday.

No other details were provided.