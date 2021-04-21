Leader of local advocacy group arrested after holding downtown protest which police say was without permit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The leader of a local advocacy group was arrested on Tuesday for leading a demonstration in downtown Charleston over the weekend.

Justin Hunt, who is with ‘Stand As One SC,’ was arrested shortly after a verdict was delivered in the Derek Chauvin trial for disorderly conduct and violation of a permit.

Hundreds of peaceful protesters gathered in downtown Charleston on Sunday afternoon calling for justice following the deaths of Daunte Wright in Minnesota and Adam Toledo in Chicago, and racial inequality in law enforcement.

“Let’s not confuse the narrative. We protested today with over 100 people,” said Hunt after Sunday’s demonstration which ended in a candlelight vigil. “No one got hurt, no one got assaulted. That’s not our goal – our goal is to express ourselves, and our goal is to express how we feel peacefully.”

A spokesman for the Charleston Police Department told News 2 no permits were given for Sunday’s demonstration.

Stand As One held a press conference outside the Charleston Police Department Headquarters on Tuesday addressing the Derek Chauvin trial and policing when Hunt was arrested.

They called Tuesday’s news regarding a guilty verdict not a victory, but a step of progress in the right direction. “It’s a step in the right direction to address racial bias and racism, so I felt a little relieved,” Hunt said.

Local activists tell News 2 they are upset over the arrest and plan to address it Wednesday afternoon.

Hunt was released from the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on Wednesday. But in a video message posted to his Facebook page, Hunt said he was headed back to the detention center to turn himself in because “they made a mistake” in releasing him.

“It’s our God-given right to protest,” he said in the video. “We aren’t violent. If I was that violent, no one would have allowed me to walk into jail and communicate with the inmates if I was a threat.”

Hunt went on to say, “If these alt-right groups can have rallies and not have permits, and do everything that you are telling us is illegal, you’ve got to make the rules stand for both. That’s why we are fighting. We’re not out there to hurt people. We’re out there because we’re tired of being hurt.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.