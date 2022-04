SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders broke ground on a major development project that will affect business in and out of the South Carolina Ports.

A 1.1 million-sq-ft facility is coming to the Crossroads Logistic Center in Summerville, not far from the Jedburg Road exit on I-26.

Leaders say once the location is open, it will be a gamechanger for goods that are being sent through the Port of Charleston.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2022.