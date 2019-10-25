Leaders to break ground on the International African American Museum on Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum will celebrate a major milestone moment on Friday.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for 10:00 a.m. in downtown Charleston.

The museum will be located near Gadsden’s Wharf where nearly all enslaved Africans entered our county.

The celebration began Thursday night with an interfaith worship service at Mother Emanuel AME Church with a sermon by Rev. Dr. James A. Forbes Jr.

“Our interfaith service has been at the table from the beginning to make this project a reality,” said Dr. Elijah Heyward III, Chief Operation Officer for the museum.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the museum, nearly 20 years in the making, gets underway Friday at 10:00 a.m.

We will stream that event live on counton2.com.