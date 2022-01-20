For Stingrays Captain, leading is just “par for the course”

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – This past Friday night, Stingrays Captain Andrew Cherniwchan led a comeback win for the ages.

Capped off by his hat trick.

“Most of my goals there were just off going to the net and getting rebounds, nothing fancy,” said Stingrays Captain Andrew Cherniwichan.

As the captain of the Rays for the past three seasons.

Cherny takes a lot of pride in wearing the C on his sweater and leading the team by his example.

“He’ll sometimes be more quiet in the locker room. But when he gets out on the ice he definitely let’s play speak for the way he wants the rest of us to follow suit,” Stingrays Forward Jade Miller said.

Leading by example is just par for the course.

Andrew’s hobby outside of the rink started around the age of ten.

“I grew up working at the golf course, pro shop, and then on the grounds crew, mowing the greens. Been around the course pretty much my whole life,” Cherniwichan said.

A scratch golfer, Cherny sees some similarities between the two sports, both requiring a lot of athleticism.

Jade Miller has seen Andrew’s prowess on the golf course first hand.

“We’ve played a few times and he’s a real good golfer, so never playing him for money,” Miller said.

And unlike Happy Gilmore, a hockey player turned professional golfer.

Cherniwchan has no plans to join the tour as he hopes to lead the rays to another playoff berth.

Stingray fans should be happy to hear that.