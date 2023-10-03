NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comedian Leanne Morgan will bring her “Just Getting Started” tour to North Charleston in the spring.

Morgan’s tour follows on the success of her critically acclaimed Netflix special, ‘I’m Every Woman,’ and more than 100 sold-out shows at theaters and areas across the country.

The comedian from Knoxville, Tennessee, extended her tour into 2024 by adding 27 shows in new markets, including the April 6, 2024, stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

“At the pace these new shows are being added, I’m going to run out of spray tanner by January!” exclaimed Morgan. “I named my second tour “Just Getting Started” because I’m a 58-year-old mother and grandmother that’s having the time of my life!

“I’ll continue sharing more stories of my real life, my family and my experiences and I hope people will still come away from this new hour saying, ‘this is my life- is Leanne spying on me??’” she added.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m. through ticketmaster.com or in person at the North Charleston Coliseum’s ticket office.

Morgan previously performed at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center back in May when she opened for iconic comedian Jeff Foxworthy.