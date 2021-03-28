Learn how Patriots Point will mark Vietnam Veterans Day this year amid the pandemic

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum on Monday will offer free admission to Vietnam Veterans and their immediate families in honor of Vietnam Veterans Day.

To mark the 48th anniversary of U.S. Troops leaving Vietnam, veterans and their immediate family can enter the museum for free on Monday.

While this year’s commemoration of the anniversary won’t be celebrated with a traditional ceremony due to COVID-19, the museum says it’s important to not forget the date.

The museum is home to multiple Vietnam War exhibits, including a three-acre recreation of a brown water naval support base and marine fire artillery base – which will be open for Vietnam Veterans and their families to walk through.

Public information officer for Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum, Chris Hauff, says he opens the day will carry the same significance as every other year.

“This will probably be the last year that we don’t hold a ceremony. We’ll bring it back as soon as it’s safe, probably next year, but we still want to encourage people to come out,” he said. “The free admission stands all day for Vietnam Veterans and their families; we just won’t have a centralized time of gathering.”

He said they normally give veterans with a special pin, but that won’t happen this year because of the social distancing requirements.

While there won’t be a normal ceremony this year, Patriots Point will have food trucks on site from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Parking will cost $5.00.