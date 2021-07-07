Learn how the City of Charleston is preparing for impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston says it’s preparing for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa, including preparations for flooding and clean-up.

Elsa is expected to move across South Carolina as a weakening tropical storm Wednesday into early Thursday morning, bringing bands of heavy rain, gusty winds, dangerous rip currents, and isolated tornadoes.

“The city’s Emergency Management team will remain in close contact with the National Weather Service as the storm inches closer to South Carolina throughout the day today. Preparations are well underway citywide, with proactive measures in place for whatever impacts Elsa may bring,” said City of Charleston Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff.

The Public Safety Operations Center will open Wednesday evening and remain activated to manage the city’s response throughout the storm.





City leaders say the stormwater department secured and deployed pumps in areas that are prone to flooding to assist with stormwater drainage, and crews will spend Wednesday morning and afternoon clearing out storm debris from drains.

Crews are also on standby to assist with post-storm clean-up if needed.

“With the heavy rain and winds expected overnight, citizens are asked to wait until morning to place garbage bins at the curb,” said city leaders.

Additionally, the parks department has urban forestry crews on standby to assist with any downed trees and post-storm clean-up.

Water levels in Colonial Lake and Lake Dotterer have been lowered in anticipation of heavy rainfall.

Charleston Fire Department personnel activated their high-water team and have a high-water vehicle prepared to perform rescues, as needed, according to the city. The Charleston Police Department will monitor area roadways and will barricade flooded roadways.

The West Ashley Farmers Market in Ackerman Park has been canceled because of the storm. The market is expected to resume normal operations next week.