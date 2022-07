UPDATE: SCDOT reported at 10:45 a.m. that all lanes were open on I26 traveling East.

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports a left lane road closure due to a morning car crash on I-26.

Reports show an accident on I-26 EB near Exit 209 near Ashley Phosphate Road.

Crews were on the scene Saturday at 10:25 a.m.

