Leonard Matlovich: From Bishop England to TIMES Magazine

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – In honor of Pride Month, we take a look back at a man known for challenging the military’s ban on gay troops: Leonard Matlovich.

Born on July 6th, 1943, Matlovich went on to graduate from Bishop England High School. Tyler Wright, the Founder of Walk and Talk Charleston, tells News 2 that Matlovich was often bullied for being a closeted man.

He enlisted in the military at the age of 19 and served three tour duties in Vietnam where he earned a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. While in the military, Matlovich also served as an instructor of racial tensions; after experiencing racism in the south, it was something he felt passionate about.

Wright explains that at the time, Matlovich was coming to terms with his own sexuality.

“He came to realize that the discrimination of the gay community was similar to the injustices of the African American community.”

On March 6th, 1975, with the help and backing of gay rights lawyers and activists, Sergeant Matlovich delivered a letter to his Commanding Officer and took a stand against the ban of gays serving in the military.

His letter read, “After some years of uncertainty, I have arrived at the conclusion that my sexual preferences are homosexual as opposed to heterosexual. I have also concluded my sexual preferences will in no way interfere with my air force duties.”

The military gave him an exception and said he could stay in service as long as he pledged to no longer participate in homosexual activities. Matlovich refused and was discharged; He fought the military discharge for the next 5 years.

On September 8th, 1975, he went on to become the first openly gay man to be on the cover of Time Magazine.

According to NPR, Matlovich was originally given a general discharge, but fought that and got it changed to an honorable discharge. He then fought a court battle to try to get the Air Force to take him back — in the end, rather than reinstate him, they gave him a settlement in 1980.

He continued on as a gay rights activist and major activist during the HIV/AIDS crisis to which he sadly succumbed i 1988. His tombstone carries the message: