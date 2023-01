CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Saturday Night Live alum and three-time Emmy nominee, Leslie Jones, will bring her comedy act to Charleston this summer.

Jones, who is currently guest hosting on Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show,’ is set to perform at the Charleston Music Hall on Saturday, June 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will cost between $39 and $69 and can be purchased by clicking here.