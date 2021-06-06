Let’s Talk: Carolyn Murray chats with Grammy award-winning musician Charlton Singleton of Ranky Tanky

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Clay Ross, Kevin Hamilton, Charlton Singleton, and Quiana Parler of Ranky Tanky accept the Best Regional Roots Music Album award for “Good Time” onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Arts and entertainment are being celebrated in Charleston this week with two premiere festivals – the world-famous Spoleto Festival and Piccolo Spoleto USA.

In this episode of Let’s Talk, hosted by WCBD News 2 anchor Carolyn Murray, one of the featured festival performers, Charlton Singleton, talks about being in his very first band – the Wando High School Band.

“Band was extremely important; led to me wanting to become a music educator which I did for a little while being a band director here in then Lowcountry. I will always be grateful for being in the Wando Band,” he said.

*Music in this episode is provided courtesy of Ranky Tanky

Now a Grammy award-winning musician and trumpeter for the Lowcountry-grown band Ranky Tanky, you’ll hear more of Murray’s conversation with Singleton who talks about everything from writing his Grammy speech to learning his first instrument.

Listen to the podcast, Let’s Talk, in this story or through your favorite podcast application, like Spotify or iTunes.