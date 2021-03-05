Let’s Talk: Carolyn Murray introduces new podcast

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Let’s talk! I’m excited to tell you about another way we will connect on stories and issues, my podcast, ‘Let’s Talk’.

My goal everyday, whether I am on the news desk at WCBD News 2 or speaking to you through this platform is to give you information about news and culture that will help you make decisions for yourself and your family.

I will speak with newsmakers and ordinary folk about how we intersect and interact.

We are all in this together.

I look forward to hearing from you.

Let’s talk!