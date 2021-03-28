Let’s Talk: How a family moves forward after the world is witness to a loved one’s death

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In the latest episode of ‘Let’s Talk,’ a podcast hosted by News 2’s Carolyn Murray, we hear from Anthony Scott, whose brother was killed by an officer in 2015.

Flashback to the morning of April 4, 2015 – Walter Scott was shot and killed by North Charleston police officer Michael Slager as he ran away from a traffic stop near Remount Road in North Charleston.

Slager had stopped Scott over a brake light that was not functioning. His brother, Anthony, said he was heading to a nearby auto parts store when he was stopped.

Dashcam video showed Slager approach Scott’s car, when he then exited the vehicle and ran on foot.

After an altercation, Slager first fired his taser at Scott – he would later fire several shots at the man which resulted in death. The incident was recorded on eyewitness video that went viral on social media.

Now, as the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer charged in the death of George Floyd begins, Anthony Scott talks about how a family moves forward when the world is a witness to your loved one’s death.

You may be surprised by what he had to say.

