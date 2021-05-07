Let’s Talk: Local program offers support for families and caregivers of those suffering from Alzheimer’s

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Recent news that iconic zookeeper Jack Hanna has developed Alzheimer’s-related dementia put renewed focus on these debilitating diseases which affect millions of Americans and their caregivers.

There is support for people with Alzheimer’s/related dementia and their families at The ARK in Summerville. It’s the subject of a bonus edition for our podcast, ‘Let’s Talk.’

You will also hear how you can support The ARK during the upcoming ‘Dancing with The ARK Stars’ gala on Saturday, May 15.

‘Let’s Talk,’ today at 11:00 a.m. – you can listen to the podcast in this story, and on Spotify, iTunes, or wherever you stream podcasts.

To learn more about The ARK and services they provide, please visit www.thearkofsc.org

