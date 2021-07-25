‘Let’s Talk’ to hometown Olympian Raven Saunders as she prepares to compete in Tokyo

United States’ Raven Saunders competes in a qualifying round of the women’s shot putduring the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2020 Olympic games are well underway in Tokyo, and Charleston-born and raised athlete Raven Saunders will represent Team USA in the shot put during Track and Field.

Saunders qualified for her second Olympic Games on June 24th after finishing second during the U.S. Olympic Trials in Oregon.

“Going into these Olympic trials I’m expecting a dog fight everybody’s been putting in so much work over these five years so it’s going to be a crazy competition,” she said.

On her third throw of the finals, the Burke High School grad threw a trials record and personal best of 19.96 meters (65 feet, 6 inches).

News 2’s Carolyn Murray caught up with Sunders in the weeks leading up to the trials where she spoke about training, being on the world’s stage, her love for Charleston, South Carolina, and her biggest challenge: depression.

You’ll hear Carolyn Murray’s conversation with the world-class shot putter and why she loves when people call her “Hulk,” during this episode of Let’s Talk.