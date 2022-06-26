MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In Sunday’s episode of ‘Let’s Talk with Carolyn Murray,’ Carolyn speaks with journalist, Quintin Washington about the 10th anniversary of ‘Quintin’s Close-Ups’.

Quintin Washington shares how his long-time interest in broadcast news led him to create ‘Quintin’s-Close-Ups’, a weekly web show featuring one-on-one interviews with South Carolinians.

Washington first pitched the idea to Lowcountry new stations, but ultimately took the show to the internet.

2022 marks 10 years since Washington launched ‘Quintin’s Close-Ups.’

Washington shares with Carolyn how the series has given people a platform to share their stories, passions, and concerns over the last decade.

In its lifetime, the series has received praise by Joe Cunningham on the Congress floor, and by state representative Wendell Gilliard in 2014.

Listen to Carolyn Murray’s full conversation with Quintin Washington on Spotify, Apple Music, or online here.