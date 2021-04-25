Let’s Talk with Representative Nancy Mace

Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Mace is running in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Being sexually assaulted as a teenager devastated Nancy Mace. She quit school, sports, and just dropped out of life.

So, how did this Goose Creek native become the first woman to graduate from The Citadel and the first woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from South Carolina?

In this week’s podcast episode, we talk with Rep. Nancy Mace about these issues, plus pushing legislation that protects all people, the Charleston Loophole, a war of words with another lawmaker, and being a single parent.

