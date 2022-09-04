MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- In Sunday’s episode of ‘Let’s Talk,’ Carolyn Murray sits down with Sonya Beale, Executive Director of Carolina Children’s Charity.

Carolina Children’s Charity is hosting their 19th annual 5K Partial Trail Run and Family Fun Walk on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant.

The organization was founded in 1987 with the goal of helping Lowcountry children with birth defects and childhood diseases by providing assistance to families who cannot afford necessary medical care, medical equipment, therapy, and lodging.

In this week’s episode, Carolyn and Sonya discuss the mission of Carolina Children’s Charity and how members of the community can get involved.

To listen to the full conversation with Sonya Beale, find ‘Let’s Talk with Carolyn Murray’ everywhere you listen to podcasts, including Apple Music and Spotify. You can also click here to listen online.