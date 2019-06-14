Charleston, S.C. (WCBD)- Lexus Charleston Fashion Week is back and doing things a little differently this year! Previously a week-long celebration, the Fashion Week is now separated into 4 different events spread throughout 2019 with event number 2 happening tonight!

Showcasing fashion designers, retailers, and models, the 13th annual year is all about women’s fashion. The following runway shows will showcase exquisite designs that celebrate women:

831Minhle : Designer Minh Le will feature a women’s RTW collection of tailored, stylish pieces. This is the first time Le has shown ready to wear at fashionweek.

: Designer Minh Le will feature a women’s RTW collection of tailored, stylish pieces. This is the first time Le has shown ready to wear at fashionweek. Gomez-Gracia : London-based designer, Patricia Gomez-Gracia, rocks cheeky yet classic looks. The luxury brand has garnered the attention of celebrities from around the world.

: London-based designer, Patricia Gomez-Gracia, rocks cheeky yet classic looks. The luxury brand has garnered the attention of celebrities from around the world. Kate Connick Clothing : This on-the-rise designer will showcase versatile athleisure-wear that can be worn day or night. Daughter of Harry Connick, Jr. and Jill Goodacre, Kate is breaking into the fashion world as a designer and model.

: This on-the-rise designer will showcase versatile athleisure-wear that can be worn day or night. Daughter of Harry Connick, Jr. and Jill Goodacre, Kate is breaking into the fashion world as a designer and model. Magnifique : See how this local boutique features the hottest women’s fashion for summer. After the shows, stop by their pop-up to shop the runway.

: See how this local boutique features the hottest women’s fashion for summer. After the shows, stop by their pop-up to shop the runway. Tygerian Lace: Get a taste of what the CFW 2018 Emerging Women’s Fashion Designer Winner has in store for this year. The designer will pull out all the stops with her signature lace and embellishments.

In addition to seeing the latest trends, attendees with have the opportunity to receive complimentary services and pampering from ,Color Me Lexus Nail Bar, Lexus Lash Bar and more. You’ll also be able to shop till you drop at one of the many pop-up shops:

831Minhle : Plus, shop looks from the 831Minhle runway show.

Emilie Lauren Designs : Emilie first made her debut in Charleston at CFW 2018. This year the small batch women's fashion designer showcases a summer collection of swim for the first time.

Gomez-Gracia : Shop the runway or book a private appointment to be custom fit with a personal stylist.

Jahde Leather Atelier : Talented leather designer Andrea (Andy) Jahde (pronounced Jāy-Dē) handcrafts statement accessories and handbags created in her studio locally. Featured will be the newest colorful Spring/Summer collection.

Magnifique : Fashions from the runway including a mix of summer must-have accessories.

: Fashions from the runway including a mix of summer must-have accessories. Shop Andi’s List : Custom designer fashion fixtures featured in each pop-up shop at the event. CFW patrons receive a 10 percent discount with purchase.

: Custom designer fashion fixtures featured in each pop-up shop at the event. CFW patrons receive a 10 percent discount with purchase. The Michael Grey Sandal Factory: Onsite custom, hand-made leather sandals with your choice of varied embellishments.

Tonight’s event begins at 7pm at Memminger Auditorium located at 56 Beaufain Street in downtown Charleston.