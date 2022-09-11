Storm Team 2’s Meteorologist Grace Lowe with Liam Payne of One Direction.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Boyband star Liam Payne was spotted in downtown Charleston on Saturday.

Storm Team 2’s Grace Lowe said the One Direction member was leaving a restaurant on King Street on Saturday around 3 p.m.

As a self-proclaimed One Direction superfan, Grace made eye contact with the star and immediately recognized him.

After a moment of shock, she asked for a photo.

Payne generously agreed to a photo and chatted with her about Charleston’s top restaurants.

Grace posted the picture to Instagram and said, “@liampayne got to meet the local weather girl!”

The photo has made its way to One Direction fan accounts worldwide.