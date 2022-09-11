CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Boyband star Liam Payne was spotted in downtown Charleston on Saturday.
Storm Team 2’s Grace Lowe said the One Direction member was leaving a restaurant on King Street on Saturday around 3 p.m.
As a self-proclaimed One Direction superfan, Grace made eye contact with the star and immediately recognized him.
After a moment of shock, she asked for a photo.
Payne generously agreed to a photo and chatted with her about Charleston’s top restaurants.
Grace posted the picture to Instagram and said, “@liampayne got to meet the local weather girl!”
The photo has made its way to One Direction fan accounts worldwide.