NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lidl US, a top grocer in the country, opened a new store in North Charleston Wednesday morning.

The grand opening of Lidl North Charleston, located at 8849 Dorchester Road, was held Wednesday and attended by local leaders including Mayor Keith Summey.

“We are proud to join in the announcement of Lidl, an international company synonymous with quality and affordability,” said Summey. “Lidl will join North Charleston’s thriving business community, adding new jobs and capital investment, only strengthening our local economy. Welcome to North Charleston.”

The opening of the new grocery store will create over 40 jobs with a starting pay of at least $16.50 per hour, including benefits.

During the first week, Lidl is donating $1 for every new myLidl member who sets the new location as their home store to the Lowcountry Food Bank to provide food to communities in need.

Lidl North Charleston will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday.