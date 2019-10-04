Life at 100: Ms. Bennett says her faith and God and a favorite song could be the secret to aging successfully

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week, we’re trying to crack the code on aging and see if there is a trick to living a long, healthy life.

News 2’s Temple Ricke traveled to the Life Care Center of Charleston to learn from Ruth Bennett, a 100-year-old woman who inspires many.

“Ruthie Bennett. That’s right and I’m 100-years-old. That’s right. Alright. You heard it!”

Born on February 26, 1919, Ruth Bennett is months away from her 101st birthday but her nephew, Kenneth Murphy said you would never know it.

“She looks the same way now as she did going back 10-15 years and most people don’t even think she’s 100-years-old,” he said.

Murphy grew up with his great aunt in a house on Meeting Street and says she’s been a big inspiration.

“She means a lot in my life, not just my life but my family’s life also. All my family members.”

Her family ties spread beyond the bloodline. Apollonia Johnson has worked closely with Ms. Bennett as her caregiver for the past year a half.

“We fuss a little bit, she’s just like a granny to me and that’s what I call her. Granny Bennett,” she said.

And she aspires to be just like granny.

“I hoped and prayed that God let me see 100-years-old and I be the same exact way. I tell her this every single day,” said Ms. Bennett.

Murphy tells me that the secret to her long life has been her faith in God and favorite song.

“I think the secret is… she has a song that she lives by forever. The song is ‘Standing on the Promises of God.’”