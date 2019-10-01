Life at 100 years old: Is there a secret to successful aging?

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – This week we’re talking about aging and ways to live a long, healthy life.

News 2’s Temple Ricke went to MUSC to learn about life expectancy in the United States, and see if there is some sort of secret to aging.

Dr. Heather Boger, the Interim Director for MUSC’s Center on Aging says the average life expectancy for women in the U.S. is around 81 years. Men trail behind at 76 years.

She explains, “Since people are all different, aging is different for everybody. It’s very heterogeneous and creates a little bit of a trick in trying to figure out truly what is the key for successful aging.”

Dr. Boger says we’re seeing an increase in life expectancy because people are staying more engaged emotionally and socially. She explains that having emotional happiness and strength has been a good key to a lot of people aging to 90 plus years old.

Additionally, Dr. Boger says there has been a big evolution of social activity across all age groups, “Having that connection and not staying isolated and communities’ coming together has added a lot to people living longer.”

Another factor is individuals staying more in-tune to their health; eating right and exercising.

However, at the end of the day, age is just a number.