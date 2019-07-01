Life on the Third Shift: Cleaning the sidewalks in Downtown Charleston

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD)- This week we’re talking about life on the third shift and highlighting men and women who are hard at work while most are asleep.

Count on 2’s Temple Ricke hit the streets at midnight to learn how crews with Charleston Environmental Services clean sidewalks.

Grounds men hit the streets around 11:30 p.m. and pick up litter and clean the blue-stone until about seven the next morning.

To clean the sidewalks, it takes two different machines—one you ride on, the other you walk behind. The goal is to make sure the entire sidewalk is treated in an eco-friendly way.

Matt Alltop, the Superintendent of Environmental Services explains that the cleaner used is all natural so crews don’t have to worry about run-off getting into the storm drains.

Grounds men service mostly sidewalks on King, Market, Broad, and Spring streets and Alltop says Downtown would look drastically different without their service. “This is a busy sidewalk. There’s a lot of foot traffic down here every day, tourists, people coming to and from work so if we didn’t clean them they would be filthy.”

So next time your downtown, take don’t the clean blue-stone for granted.