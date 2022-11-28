CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Gingerbread is one of those signature scents of the Christmas season. Guests staying at Hotel Bennett, a luxury hotel located near Marion Square, will be welcomed with a life-sized gingerbread house and plenty of festive events throughout December.

The gingerbread house, adorned with candy and sweet treats, will be on display at the downtown Charleston hotel from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day.

Guests can stop by the pop-up for a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy a toppings bar featuring whipped cream, sprinkles, and candy.

Gingerbread house pop-up at Hotel Bennett | Photos courtesy Hotel Bennett

While you’re there, enjoy some of the other holiday offerings like a wreath-making workshop on the hotel’s piazza. You will be guided through the process of making a holiday wreath while overlooking Marion Square and enjoying festive signature cocktails. The workshop takes place December 4 through 10 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

A tree lighting ceremony is planned for Thursday, December 1st from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. – This event will include music, festive giveaways, and surprises from Santa.

Stop by Camellias for holiday tea on select days throughout the month of December. Those attending ‘Holiday Tea at Camellias’ will enjoy a glass of bubbly and a special gift for each child. Tickets cost $70 per adult and $45 for children. The event takes place December 1-3rd, 8-10th, 15-17th, and 22-24th. Tea times include 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. You must make a reservation by calling 843-990-5460.

Ashley Hall’s elementary school choirs will perform on the Gabrielle Plaza on December 13th and 15th at 6:00 p.m. and enjoy carols and classic holiday stories in the lobby on the night before Charleston Eve (Dec. 23) while sipping on a mug of hot cocoa from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Santa Claus will be on hand for breakfast on the morning of Christmas Eve. “Indulge in a buffet of sweet and savory breakfast favorites in the Crown Ballroom, sending Santa off in style before his long journey around the world,” said hotel organizers. Tickets cost $75 per adult and $45 for children under 12. For reservations, please call 843.990.5460 or visit OpenTable.

The event also offers winter pop-up shops throughout the month and children will have the opportunity to write their letters to Santa using ‘Polar Express’ postage which takes their letters straight to the North Pole.

Finally, ring in the new year with bottomless Perrier-Jouët Champagne pours at any of the hotel’s unique dining outlets. “No checks or charges, just your glass of bubbly refilled in a pro-sec-co,” the hotel said.

Book the hotel’s “Fizz the Season New Year’s Eve” offer and receive overnight accommodations, unlimited Perrier-Jouët Champagne poured at Gabrielle, Camellias, or Fiat Lux during your stay, early check-in and late check-out, and a festive welcome amenity.

Click here for a full list of events and to make reservations for some activities.