Lifelong friend remembers William Ellis, tow truck driver who lost his life in accident on Don Holt Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- We are learning more about who William Ellis, the tow truck driver who lost his life after an incident Wednesday morning on the Don Holt Bridge.

Johnathan Thrower, lifelong friend of Ellis, spoke to News 2 about the kind of person he was.

Thrower says Ellis was a real entrepreneur who always had multiple business ventures going, and an unparalleled work ethic:

“I met him around ’92-’93, we were living off of Otranto Road. I just met him as a youngster.” Johnathan Thrower

William Ellis

Nearly thirty years of friendship between the two was filled with mutual respect:



“He always had a good spirit. Very, I would say tough. He was a tough guy, he had a hard work ethic, I mean he was definitely a hard worker.” Johnathan Thrower

When Thrower first saw the news, he didn’t want to accept it:

“I saw a description of the tow truck, it just said it was a red tow truck and it didn’t have any writing on it, so right then I was like ‘Wow hold on.’ It kind of hit me but I didn’t really want to accept it at that time, because I actually was talking to him when he went out and bought that tow truck.” Johnathan Thrower

Thrower tried to reach out yesterday, to make sure Ellis was okay:



“I called his phone, and nobody answered….[later] I got a call from the family, and they were like that was….him.” Johnathan Thrower

William Ellis

Ellis’ family, and especially his daughter Savasha, meant the world to him:

“I mean in all honesty his daughter was his life, you know he really had a good relationship with his children.” Johnathan Thrower

As far as next steps, the family is raising funds for a memorial service on a Go Fund Me page. If you are interested in donating, you can find that page here.

