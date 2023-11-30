Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Friday is the first day of December and to kickoff a weekend of holiday events Colonial Lake in Downtown Charleston will be transformed into a winter wonderland.

Soon the Downtown Charleston park will look a lot more festive as it will be full of lights and a lit up Christmas tree in the center of Colonial Lake.

The Charleston Parks Conservancy is hosting the 8th annual lighting of the tree. There are a handful of events surrounding that tree lighting including, live music, food trucks, a wine bar, and beer garden.

Event organizers tell News 2 they’re also planning on having a snow machine to really create that winter wonderland experience.

It also won’t be just the tree that lights up the lake, the park is planning on having over a 1,000 luminaries set up around the park. People can make a donation to dedicate those lights to anyone they choose.

The night will end with the movie ‘Elf’ that will be played on a 40-foot movie screen.

Event organizer Alison Warburton said the money raised on Friday will go back to support their local organization and parks.

“This all goes back to the Charleston Parks Conservancy. So our mission is to really maintain the parks in Downtown Charleston and surrounding areas, and then continue to put on programs and events like this to make sure these parks are accesable to everyone. And make sure everyone gets to really enjoy the beauty of Charleston, and yeah, these beautiful parks where we live,” said Warburton.

Friday’s Light the Lake event is free and open to the public. It begins Friday evening at 5 p.m., the start of the tree lighting is set to begin around 5:45 p.m. and event organizers tell News 2 the movie is scheduled for 7 p.m.