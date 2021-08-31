‘Light the Way for Hope’ event highlights 259 lives taken by overdoses in 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Mount Pleasant is lighting the way for hope for a 3rd consecutive year to draw awareness to the opioid epidemic and the overdoses it causes.

Advocates say the ‘Light the Way for Hope’ event plans to not only highlight 259 lives lost from substance abuse in the Tri-county in 2020 but also educate the public on how to prevent more from accruing.

Nanci Steadman Shipman, the founder of WakeUp Carolina says her fight against the opioid epidemic is personal to her and should be to the community as well as the disease does not favor one person over another.

Every single loss is a life. Nanci Steadman Shipman, WakeUp Carolina

Steadman Shipman who lost her son to substance abuse in the summer of 2016 says when it comes to those affected, “it’s someone’s son like mine—Creighton, it’s someone’s wife, it’s somebody’s sister, your neighbor, it doesn’t discriminate”.

Steadman Shipman says with fentanyl now in the mix of most street drugs and the pandemic continuing, deaths have increased and awareness about substance abuse is needed now more than ever.

If this was something where someone struggles and they wanted to will it better, wanted to will themselves better, wanted to make themselves better, we wouldn’t have this crisis, this is something that this is a medical crisis. Nanci Steadman Shipman, WakeUp Carolina

On Tuesday, the community will not only be able to grieve for the lives lost, but also learn how to prevent more from falling victim to the disease.

The community will be able to learn how to use Narcan—a life-saving inhalant that Inspector Don Calabrese says has been used 4 times this year by officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD).

Inspector Don Calabrese says when it comes to the opioid crisis, it’s a whole community approach. He says it can’t just be the police department that is trying to arrest people, or the Charleston Center trying to provide treatment or Wake Up Carolina trying to bring awareness.

Steadman Shipman says that ultimately anyone can save a life, and while many may not be personally touched by substance abuse, most of the people she trains for Narcan will be used on complete strangers.

For more on Narcan training and obtaining a free overdose reversal drug, click here.