Lights, Camera, Lowcountry: Film crew back in SC as industry rebounds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A television cast and crew began filming on Shem Creek this week as the film industry gets back on its feet.

The President of Carolina Film Alliance, a South Carolina non-profit dedicated to promoting the film industry in the state, says the industry shutdown worldwide early last year. It became a puzzle to figure out the best way to safely resume the production of films and shows.

The first show to begin filming again after the initial shutdown was Netflix fan-favorite, Outer Banks. The cast and crew returned to Charleston in May 2020 to launch production of the show’s second season.

“The film industry has the strictest COVID rules imaginable as far as masks, social distancing. Most of us got tested three times a week, the cast, almost every day,” said Linda Lee, the president of Carolina Film Alliance.

A full medical team also had to be hired to be on set.

Now, nearly a year later, another popular tv show, HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, is using Charleston as a backdrop for season 2.

The cast and crew were spotted on the dock at Shem Creek Park on Monday morning. The production crew set up base camp in a nearby parking lot.

“Now that ‘gemstones’ has picked back up, same rules,” said Lee of the COVID precautions on set.

Carolina Film Alliance is working to get more funds from the state to be able to bring more productions to South Carolina.

“We just need to do what we always have done and get more productions here and they certainly want to come,” said Lee.