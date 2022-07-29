SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Little League is raising money after an electrical fire caused damage to their baseball field.

According to league president Tara Farque, the flames broke out in the field’s panel box back in June. The fire is believed to have been caused by lightning. As a result, the lights on two of the fields no longer work.

With the potential of dark fields, the future of the upcoming fall season is uncertain.

“We’re afraid if we cannot get lighting put onto these fields it will end up resulting in us limiting the number of teams we will be able to put together and shorten the season possibly,” said Farque.

To help get the lights back on, the league is raising money through a GoFundMe. It’s estimated that the cost of damage is about $35,000 – a total coaches are worried will be hard to come up with because the league already relies on donations and volunteers.

League leaders said the damage is not covered by insurance.

“Here at the league, everything is volunteer. We get no outside funding other than what we raise through registration, concessions,” said Bryan Kilgroe. “Every dollar has to be spent wisely.”

Kilgroe is a Summerville Little League coach. His 11-year-old son Evan plays for the league. The goal is to turn the lights back on for kids hoping to one day get to the big leagues.

“That’s always been my dream. I bet it’s been a dream to a lot of other kids I know as well,” said Evan.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.