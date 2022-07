SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Summerville said multiple lights are out in the Bacons Bridge Road and Old Trolley Road areas Saturday as storms move through parts of the Lowcountry.

Flooding is being reported on Old Trolley Road near the Ye Ole Fashioned and Bacons Bridge Road at Edisto Drive.

Police said the roads are currently not passable and motorists should find another route.

Dolphin Drive is also shut down, according to Summerville PD.