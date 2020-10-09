Lingering effects of COVID-19 for student athletes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, Fort Dorchester pulled themselves out of this weekend’s Swim Finals after someone close to the team tested positive for COVID-19. No matter what your sport of choice is, a COVID-19 diagnosis could change how you play the game.

Dr. Lanier Jackson, a Pediatric Cardiologist at MUSC said, in general pediatric patients have handled and recovered from the virus very well. However, newer studies have showed that the virus does seem to affect the heart.

For athletes in particular with moderate to severe cases, the heart ends up inflamed. While fairly rare—it’s a possibility with viruses such as COVID-19.

And we can’t completely quantify how frequently that occurs, so what we’re trying to do is by telling patients with severe infections, or moderate symptoms, is that it’s important to seek medical care if you’d had a significant infection to be evaluate to make sure there are no signs you have myocardial or heart involvement. Dr. Lanier Jackson, Pediatric Cardiologist at MUSC

As for getting back out with the team, Dr. Jackson recommends the full 14-day quarantine so you do not pass on the infection to others. Additionally, the two weeks allows your body the chance to present all it’s symptoms.

I think the most important thing I could tell anybody is to listen to your body. So it makes sense just like anything that has slowed somebody down to kind of slowly work back into it and see how you’re going to do with it. The hope is you can quickly escalate and get back to the normal level of activity that you were participating in prior to the infection. Dr. Lanier Jackson, Pediatric Cardiologist at MUSC

Dr. Jackson said the best way to ensure you do not contact COVID-19 on the field, is to ensure you’re practicing CDC guidelines and recommendations while off the field.