CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is home to many fine eateries – but the most important meal of the weekend is what some say matters the most.

Brunch is the in-between meal of breakfast and lunch that serves a myriad of food options that vary between the two. Yet, many say the main purpose of brunch is mixing your orange juice with champagne and gathering with friends.

So if you plan to toast mimosas or eat with friends, here are the best brunch restaurants to visit in Charleston, according to Yelp.

Millers All Day

“Our restaurant is fueled by an enduring belief that the best days start – or end – with a great breakfast and a great cocktail,” says the Millers All Day website. This restaurant is located at 120 King Street in Charleston.

Poogan’s Porch

Poogan’s Porch opened their doors in 1976 and is known for their signature buttermilk fried chicken. They serve brunch every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 72 Queen Street in Charleston. To visit the Poogan’s Porch website, click here.

The Habit

The Habit serves brunch every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 213 East Bay Street in Charleston. “We have something to tempt all palettes from hashbrowns and caviar to smoked salmon plate, and even delicious traditional breakfast sandwiches,” says The Habit website.

Frannie & the Fox

Frannie & The Fox serves brunch on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offers rotating sounds from local DJs and musicians. “For the adventure seeking, campfire loving, culinary enthusiast in us all, Frannie & The Fox presents a wood burning concept of shareable dishes,” says Frannie & the Fox website. The restaurant is located at 181 Church Street in Charleston.

Slightly North of Broad (SNOB)

SNOB serves brunch serves from on the weekends from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. This Lowcountry bistro changes its menu daily to offer the freshest ingredients to its customers. This restaurant is located at 192 East Bay Street in Charleston. To visit the SNOB website, click here.

Church and Union Charleston

Church and Union Charleston serves brunch on the weekends from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 32b North Market Street in Charleston. To visit the Church and Union website, click here.

Big Bad Breakfast – Charleston

Big Bad Breakfast is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 456 Meeting Street in Charleston. “Charleston…we’re serving breakfast cuisine full of inspiration and energy,” says the Big Bad Breakfast website. “One visit will guarantee you never look at a breakfast plate the same again.”

The Darling

The Darling Oyster Bar serves brunch on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 513 King Street in Charleston. This restaurant offers fresh seafood and curated cocktails! To visit The Darling website, click here.

Husk

Husk serves brunch on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 76 Queen Street in Charleston. To visit the Husk website, click here.

Toast All Day

Toast All Day has two locations in Charleston, 155 Meeting Street and 453 King Street. The Meeting Street location is open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. The King Street location is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Be yourself, Be your mimosa,” says the Toast All Day website.