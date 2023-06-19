The South Carolina state flag waving along with the national flag of the United States of America.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members across the Lowcountry will gather to celebrate Carolina Day next week.

Carolina Day is observed annually on June 28 to commemorate the successful defeat of British naval and land forces by the patriots during the 1776 Battle of Sullivan’s Island.

According to the National Parks Service, this was the first decisive victory by the American colonies in their fight for independence.

Sullivan’s Island

The Battery Gadsden Cultural Center will celebrate Carolina Day early on June 24 with a musket salute and remarks from local leaders. Organizers say eventgoers will have the chance to hear the story of “the most unusual Patriot,” Robert Smith, and join in raising the Moultrie Flag over the town.

Fort Moultrie will waive admission fees on June 24 and hold live reenactments and demonstrations throughout the weekend.

Georgetown County

Carolina Day will be honored in Georgetown with a group walk from Francis Marion Park to the Charters of Freedom at Rainey Park. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Downtown Charleston

The Palmetto Society’s annual Carolina Day Concert will feature the Charleston Concert Band and music from the period to commemorate the historic battle. The concert is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on June 28 at White Point Garden.