CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The streets of downtown Charleston will be filled with numerous New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Here’s a list of events happening in downtown Charleston that locals can ring in 2024!

Crawl ‘Til The Ball Falls

This event is hosted by BarCrawl and event go-oers will receive a wristband that includes drink specials from participating bars. This event will start at JohnKing Grill & Dueling Piano Bar from 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. To learn more or to purchase tickets, click here.

Sparkle & Swine

Farm Haus is hosting this event from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 604 Coleman Blvd in Mount Pleasant. There will be live music and a champagne toast at midnight. To learn more or to purchase tickets, click here.

NYE at Sippin’ Santa

Prohibition Charleston is hosting Sippin’ Santa from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at 547 King Street in Charleston. Sippin’ Santa will have three bars with a large outdoor heated patio. To learn more or to purchase tickets, click here.

New Year’s Eve Bash at The Backyard

The Ryder Hotel says their celebratory event will be filled with live music, champagne specials and tasty bites. The event will be held from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. at 237 Meeting Street in Charleston. To learn more or to purchase tickets, click here.

Blind Tiger New Year’s Eve Party

The historic downtown bar Blind Tiger will be hosting a NYE bash from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. This event will have free admission. Blind Tiger is located at 36-38 Broad Street in Charleston.