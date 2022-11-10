CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads throughout the city of Charleston are closed Thursday due to flooding associated with tidal flooding.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said significant coastal flooding is likely between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Thursday thanks to high tide at 9:00 a.m.

“Tidal flooding concerns remain high through 11:00 a.m. before we shift our attention to bands of heavy rain and gusty wind later today through Friday morning,” said Marthers, noting that much of the Lowcountry will feel impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

Marthers said breakers up to 8 feet are expected which will cause beach erosion up and down the South Carolina coast. “This will allow tidal surge ahead of Nicole to easily flood low-lying areas on barrier islands this morning,” he said.

Below is a list of roads that are actively closed in the Charleston area due to flooding on Thursday:

Central Park Road at Riverland

Charlotte Street from Concord to Washington

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue

Hagood Ave at Line Street

Highway 61 split at Highway 17

Lockwood Boulevard at Broad Street

Lockwood Boulevard at Wentworth Street

South Market from Church to State

Washington Street from Hazel to Society

Washington Street at Laurens Street

News 2 will update this list throughout the day as more road closures are announced.